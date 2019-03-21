It's been a month since Kylie Jenner took a huge step back from one of the most significant relationships of her life -- her longtime friendship with model Jordyn Woods.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Kylie was devastated when she learned that Jordyn had hooked up with Tristan Thompson -- who was at the time in a serious relationship with Kylie's sister, Khloe Kardashian, with whom he has a daughter -- at a party on Feb. 17. And just as Khloe dumped Tristan, Kylie essentially dumped Jordyn as the cheating scandal erupted.

Now TMZ is reporting that it looks like Kylie and Jordyn's friendship split is likely permanent. According to TMZ, the two -- who'd been besties since middle school -- "still aren't talking much, and at this point ... Kylie's given up on making up and is moving on."

Just two weeks ago, TMZ reported that there was a glimmer of hope that Kylie and Jordyn could reconcile in the wake of Jordyn's admitted betrayal because though the women had "barely communicated" since the scandal was made public, the one-time besties had cracked open the door and "texted a bit."

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for SECNDNTURE

But ultimately, Kylie and Jordyn "haven't made any real progress in mending their fractured relationship," TMZ writes, citing sources close to the former besties who also note that the women have been "mostly incommunicado since Jordyn's appearance on 'Red Table Talk.'"

Jordyn went on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show -- her appearance aired on March 1 -- and though she admitted she and Tristan kissed, she also attempted to play down the betrayal.

"It was like a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss, no making out. Nothing. But I don't think that he's wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in that position. And when alcohol's involved, people make dumb moves or people get caught up in the moment," Jordyn said. She also denied she was a "homewrecker" and insisted, "I know I'm not the reason Tristan and Khloe aren't together."

REX/Shutterstock

But instead of her confessions helping win Kylie back, they proved to Kylie that "Jordyn wronged Khloe ... and their friendship would never be the same," TMZ explains.

Making things extra awkward? Jordyn lived with Kylie -- in her guest house -- and all her stuff is still there. (Kylie reportedly kicked Jordyn out in the early days of the scandal.) According to TMZ, Kylie won't stop Jordyn from coming over to pick up her stuff, as once that happens, they can both move forward.

Kylie won't openly hate on Jordyn either, TMZ reports, adding that the makeup mogul is "open to being amicable with Jordyn in the future." Just don't expect the women to ever be anything close to best friends again.