Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's union wasn't the only relationship that was destroyed when the NBA star cheated on her with model Jordyn Woods in February.

Jordyn's relationship with her best friend, Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner, was also torpedoed in the wake of the scandal.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

But now, TMZ reports, even though Kylie and Jordyn -- who've been incredibly close since middle school -- have yet to repair their friendship, there's a glimmer of hope that they can forge a path to a future reconciliation: TMZ reports that the former besties "have texted a bit" in the wake of Jordyn's admitted betrayal.

Otherwise, however, Kylie and Jordyn have "barely communicated" since Jordyn and Tristan hooked up and kissed at a Los Angeles house party on Feb. 17, TMZ explained. Kylie reportedly kicked Jordyn -- who lived with her -- out of her guest house after she found out what happened. (The Kardashians also cut business ties with the model.) TMZ reports that Jordyn has also not yet picked up her belongings from the guest house she called home.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

But according to TMZ, Jordyn hasn't swung by to get her stuff in part also because Kylie's been preoccupied with another cheating scandal -- her own. TMZ recently reported that Kylie accused Travis Scott, her rapper boyfriend of nearly two years who's also the father of her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, of being unfaithful after she discovered inappropriate conversations in his DMs. (Travis's rep has denied the music star cheated.)

Without Jordyn around, Kylie's been spending time with other friends, TMZ added.