Jordyn Woods made a big mistake. Big. Huge!

After allegedly hooking up with Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, at a Los Angeles house party on Feb. 17 -- leading Khloe to dump the NBA star amid a second very public and very humiliating cheating scandal -- Jordyn is being punished.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ's sources reveal that the Kardashians are cutting Jordyn, a model and budding fashion designer who was the long-time best friend of Kylie Jenner, out of family business deals.

"They don't plan to work with her ever again," TMZ writes, explaining that Jordyn's makeup line through Kylie Cosmetics and relationship as a model and member of the #goodsquad for Khloe's Good American clothing line are now over. Jordyn's page on the Good American site has already been deleted.

What's less certain is whether Jordyn's friendship with Kylie will survive. The pair have been close since middle school and inseparable in recent years. "One day I got a phone call from one of my friends and they were like, 'Yeah, come over to Kylie's house. We all wanna hang out,'" Jordyn once told Buzzfeed, E! News reported. Added Kylie: "And she put her name in my phone and we just got closer and closer throughout the years and realized all we need is each other. Now we are our only friends!"

REX/Shutterstock

Jordyn even lived with Kylie, who reportedly kicked her out after learning about what happened with Tristan.

On Feb. 25, Us Weekly reported that Jordyn, who sources said claimed she was drunk during the alleged make-out session and didn't remember it, had been "trying to apologize" to Khloe, but it was in vain. "They still aren't speaking to her," a source told Us of Kylie and Khloe. "Jordyn still loves Kylie and Khloe as family. She is beyond upset to have lost them in her life right now."

Sources told TMZ that Kylie hasn't ruled out rekindling her friendship with Jordyn down the line and could even find a way to forgive her, but even if she does, "she'll never go back into business with her," TMZ writes. "Jordyn will never get back in with the family."

@kyliejenner / Instagram

Days earlier, a source told E! News that Kylie provided Jordyn with a lot of the finer things in life and is traumatized by her friend's betrayal. "Kylie pays for her entire life and she even bought Jordyn a car," the source said. "Jordyn was on all of her vacations. Her whole family was invited to the [Kardashian] Christmas party and [Kylie's daughter] Stormi's birthday party."

Khloe can't believe Jordyn did this when she knew how badly Tristan had hurt the reality TV star with his previous round of cheating, which Khloe discovered just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True, in April 2018. "Jordyn was a friend that Khloe confided in about her difficulties with Tristan and then Jordyn did this. The family won't be forgiving," the source said. "They have done everything to help Jordyn be successful on her own. They feel she would be nothing without them. It's such a betrayal for them."

Khloe is devastated, but "Kylie's life has been turned upside down as well," the source added. "She feels like she never knew who Jordyn was."