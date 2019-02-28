Jordyn Woods is now taking full responsibility for her alleged tryst with Tristan Thompson at a house party earlier this month.

According to TMZ, Kylie Jenner's previous BFF owned up to making out with Khloe Kardashian's now-former man during her chat with Jada Pinkett Smith on "Red Table Talk," which airs on Friday.

During the chat, Jordyn "made no excuses for her actions… She admits she was totally lucid during the party," TMZ said, adding that she offered a "full mea culpa" to Khloe.

The new information is in stark contrast to what Jordyn allegedly told friends after the party. Earlier in the week, TMZ reported that Jordyn claimed she was "blackout drunk" while attending the house party and doesn't remember it. She allegedly began crying when she was told what happened.

Khloe and her inner circle never bought that story.

"I've been wrong before and I'll be wrong again but I damn sure wouldn't make excuses (alcohol) in an interview to gain self pity and save face," Khloe's best friend Malika Haqq said on Instagram on Wednesday. "No one in my life would condone that coward like behavior."

On Wednesday, a source told People magazine that Jordyn was "drunk but not blacked out" at the party.

"Afterwards she knew she had messed up and was like 'I gotta go, I gotta go.' It was a one-time thing," the source said.

After the alleged hookup, Jordyn was kicked out of Kylie's house, where she had been living. The Kardashian family has essentially cut her out of their family business, as well.

Prior to the cheating scandal, the Kardashian-Jenner clan considered Jordyn family.