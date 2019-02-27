Khloe Kardashian's inner circle is shredding Jordyn Woods for an upcoming interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith's "Red Table Talk," calling her a "coward" and implying that Jordyn may simply lie about her alleged hookup with Tristan Thompson.

"Can't wait to see which version of her story she tells," Kardashian loyalist Larsa Pippen said in a comment on Instagram. "Hope it's the same she told @khloekardashian when she checked her."

Jordyn, Kylie Jenner's former BFF, has been public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of the Kardashian family after she allegedly hooked up with Tristan, the father of Khloe's baby, at a Hollywood house party.

Khloe promptly split with Tristan after finding out about the alleged tryst, and the family has essentially shunned Jordyn, who was once considered a defacto family member.

According to TMZ, Jordyn claims she was "blackout drunk" while attending the house party and doesn't remember it. She allegedly began crying when she was told what happened.

Khloe and her squad aren't buying that though.

"I've been wrong before and I'll be wrong again but I damn sure wouldn't make excuses (alcohol) in an interview to gain self pity and save face," Khloe's best friend Malika Haqq said on Instagram. "No one in my life would condone that coward like behavior."

On Wednesday, a source told People magazine that Jordyn was "drunk but not blacked out" at the party.

"Afterwards she knew she had messed up and was like 'I gotta go, I gotta go.' It was a one-time thing," the source said.

For her part, Khloe is trying to focus on True, the daughter and Tristan share, and stay positive.

"There comes a time in life, when you walk away from all the drama and people who create it. Surround yourself with people who make you laugh, forget the bad, and focus on the good," she said on Instagram. "Love the people who treat you right. Pray for the ones who don't. Life is too short to be anything but happy. Falling down is part of life, getting back up is living."

While Khloe has been putting on a brave face, a source told People magazine, "It's been very challenging for her. But in the end, now that they are 100 percent over, Khloe feels like she did everything she could."

Still, as all this is playing out in real time, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star shared a quote on Wednesday that seemed to be directed at Jordyn and Tristan.

"The clean hearted always win in the end," the quote read. "Remember that."