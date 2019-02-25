Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kylie Jenner's former BFF Jordyn Woods is claiming that alcohol is to blame for her alleged hook up with Khloe's Kardashian's man at a house party.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported on Monday that Jordyn has been begging both Kylie and Khloe to forgive her, telling them that she knows she messed up when she got too close with Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe's child, but said she was severely drunk — even blacked out — and didn't know any better.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Khloe and Tristan split up last week after the reports surfaced indicating he and Jordyn were making out at a party.

"She's saying she was actually blackout drunk ... as in, she doesn't even remember how she got to the party or anything that happened there," TMZ said on Feb. 25.

Jordyn allegedly began crying when she was told what happened.

The family, though, isn't buying it, TMZ noted, "citing the fact party-goers were told to put their phones away when Jordyn arrived -- which shows Woods wanted her rendezvous with Thompson private."

In addition, the family said Jordyn drove herself home after the party, something she wouldn't have done if she was blacked out.

While there are unverified reports that Jordyn and Tristan have been seeing each other on the sly for weeks, the new report says that's completely false, claiming that Kylie and Jordyn were so tight that a secret romance couldn't have possibly taken place without the makeup mogul knowing.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for SECNDNTURE

The report comes after Khloe appeared to take a shot at both Tristan and Jordyn on Instagram.

"People reveal themselves through their actions," Khloe wrote. "No matter how much a snake sheds skin. It's still a snake."