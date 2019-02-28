The world is waiting to hear what Jordyn Woods -- the 21-year-old model who's at the center of the latest Tristan Thompson-Khloe Kardashian cheating scandal -- has to say for herself when she appears on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" on Friday, March 1. She revealed she taped the episode on Feb. 26.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

In the meantime, TMZ is explaining why Jordyn -- who allegedly hooked up with the NBA star, who has a 10-month-old daughter with Khloe, at a Los Angeles house party on Feb. 17 -- went to "RTT," which airs on Facebook Watch, in the first place.

Jordyn, TMZ writes, "feels her life is ruined because she's no match when it comes to the wrath of the Kardashians ... so she went to Jada Pinkett Smith because she felt she'd get a fair shake to tell her story."

John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Jordyn and her family are reportedly close to Jada, whom Jordyn thinks is "one of the most nonjudgmental people she knows," sources told TMZ, as well as husband Will Smith, whom Jordyn has referred to as "Uncle Will." (Jordyn and now-former BFF Kylie Jenner were reportedly introduced during middle school by Will and Jada's son, Jaden Smith.)

Jordyn, who reportedly lived with Kylie until the scandal erupted, is convinced that the Kardashians -- especially Kim Kardashian West, sources told TMZ -- can "break her in every way: professionally, socially and monetarily."

RHTY / starmaxinc.com / Shutterstock / Shutterstock/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ previously reported that the Kardashian-Jenner family swiftly cut business ties with Jordyn after learning what happened with Tristan, whom Khloe has dumped. Jordyn's makeup line through Kylie Cosmetics and relationship as a model and member of the #goodsquad for Khloe's Good American clothing line are now over. Jordyn's page on the Good American site has also already been deleted.

According to TMZ, Jordyn will tell her side of the story and "express her regrets" during her "RTT" appearance, which the Kardashian-Jenner clan will be watching very carefully as, TMZ reports, they want to see if Jordyn breaks the terms of a non-disclosure agreement she has with the family.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, multiple reports claim that Kylie, like Khloe, is having a hard time coping with Jordyn's alleged betrayal. TMZ reports that Kylie's boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, has been there for Kylie whenever she needs to talk even though he's thousands of miles away on tour in support of his "Astroworld" album.

According to TMZ, Travis doesn't have an opinion on what Kyle should do about Jordyn -- if she should cut ties with her BFF permanently or try to rebuild the friendship after the dust has settled -- but will, as TMZ writes, "go along with whatever Kylie wants."