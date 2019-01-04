Following the death of his longtime on-again, off-again girlfriend Kim Porter, Sean "Diddy" Combs went into a "deep depression." He's now thanking his family for pulling him out of it.

On January 3, the rapper took to Instagram to share a photo of his mother, Janice Combs, hugging his twin daughters, Jessie James and D'Lila Star.

"Mama and the babies," he captioned the snap. "GOD IS SO GOOD. THE GREATEST!!! I'm the luckiest man in the world. The way my family has been strong has humbled me."

He continued his emotional post, writing, "They have led me. They brought me out of a state of deep depression. Their strength and love brought me back into the light. I love my family!! THANK YOU GOD."

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

Diddy noted his mom and his 12-year-old twin girls have a special bond because they share a birthday, on December 21.

The family has leaned on each other since Kim unexpectedly passed away on Nov. 15 in her Los Angeles home.

"Diddy is devastated and shocked. He and Kim were still very close friends and co-parents even though their romantic relationship didn't work," a source told People magazine. "They were still a family."

A few days after the death, Diddy shared an emotional video of he and Kim together.

"For the last three days I've been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven't. I don't know what I'm going to do without you baby," he said. "I miss you so much. Today I'm going to pay tribute to you, I'm going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates."