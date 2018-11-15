Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Diddy's ex and the mother of his children, Kim Porter, has been found dead.

Bauer-Griffin

Kim's rep confirmed the news to TMZ on Thursday, who stated, "Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time."

TMZ said that police were called to Kim's Los Angeles-area home around noon on Nov. 15 about a patient in cardiac arrest. Once first responders arrived, they found Kim dead. She was 47.

The website added that Kim had been suffering pneumonia for several weeks, but it's not immediately known if that played a role in her death.

Kim and Diddy dated off-and-on for 13 years and have three children together — twin girls Jessie James and D'Lila, were born in 2006, and son, Christian Combs, who was born in 1998.

Kim and Diddy last dated in 2007.