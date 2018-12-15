Diddy's late ex and close friend, Kim Porter, would have turned 48 on Saturday, Dec. 14, and while the milestone must have been difficult for the Bad Boy Records founder and the children he shared with Kim, they managed to put a silver lining on their weekend.

Photos published on TMZ show Diddy helming an early, '80s-themed birthday party for his twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie, who turn 12 on Dec. 21, on Friday night.

The family chose Los Angeles area skating rink World on Wheels for the bash, which saw the birthday girls decked out in matching neon pink leotards with white, cutoff T-shirts and era-appropriate leg warmers. Their dad opted for an '80s-style, baggy white sweatshirt with a colorful, airbrush-style"Sean C" painted on the front.

Earlier in the day, Diddy memorialized Kim on Instagram in multiple posts, as he's been doing for weeks since her unexpected death on Nov. 15.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIM!!! We miss you sooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooSoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo MUCH 🖤 #KimPorterDAY HAPPY HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Diddy wrote in one post, sharing a drawing of Kim as an angel surrounded by cherubs.

In a second post, captioned, "Happy Birthday Kim. We love you and we miss you. #KimPorterDay," Diddy shared a video of the pair together. A third post showed a Kim hugging her son. "WE feel your beautiful smile. THANK YOU 🖤," Kanye wrote alongside the sweet shot.

Following her autopsy,, the Los Angeles County Coroner announced her cause of death remained undetermined pending further tests.