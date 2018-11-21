Since the death of Kim Porter, Diddy's ex and the mother of his three children, his Instagram feed has been awash with memories of her and the close relationship they shared for more than two decades.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

His most recent post showed Kim seated at a baby grand piano, leaning in softly as she played what appeared to be a heartfelt song on the keys.

"Wait for it 🖤," he captioned the shot, using the black heart Emojis he's included in most of his posts since her death on Nov. 15. " @ladykp 😂 miss you Bonnie ❤️ yeah she could play the piano too," he continued." She also loved to sing.🖤"

The post came two days after he shared a clip of Kim dancing, which he said she loved to do.

In the clip, the "it" in question turns out to be a cacophonous dark barking interruption just as Kim begins getting close to the song's end -- and the hilariously peeved face she makes in the direction of the noise that's essentially ruining her performance.

Diddy, who was involved with Kim on and off for many years beginning in the '90s, seems to be doing his best to stay positive despite being "devastated" by her unexpected passing at age 47.

He hosted a private memorial service for the late model over the weekend and has been staying in touch with close friends, including his recent ex, Cassie Ventura, who contacted him last week to express her condolences before the two were spotted spending time together in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 16.

The Bad Boy records founder has also used social media to address Kim directly, promising to "raise our family just like you taught me to," in reference to their children, Christian, D'Lila and Jessie, and Quincy, the son Kim shared with Al B. Sure from their previous relationship.

REX/Shutterstock

The rapper even managed to post a joke this week, sharing a #Thanksgivingwithblackfamilies meme about "stashing a to-go plate" before finding out one guest hasn't eaten yet. The pic showed Prince looking vaguely annoyed while sipping soda and looking away demurely (probably while rolling his eyes behind his shades).

Calling the post "a little break" from his pain, Diddy admitted it had given him "a needed chuckle."

As of Wednesday, Nov. 21, Kim's cause of death had been "deferred" by the coroner's office pending more tests. She had reportedly been suffering from pneumonia before paramedics were called to her home in the Toluca Lake section of Los Angeles.