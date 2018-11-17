When Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Ventura, his girlfriend of nearly a decade, called it quits earlier this year, they reportedly planned to remain friends. As Diddy deals with the grief of losing Kim Porter, his ex and mother of his three children, he needs friends more than ever-- and Cassie seems determined to support him.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

On Friday, Nov. 16, one day after Kim's death, Diddy and Cassie were spotted stepping out of a silver car in front of a specialized movement rehabilitation center in Los Angeles. It was the first time the Bad Boy Records founder has been seen in public since Kim's passing was announced on Thursday.

An insider tells E! News the Cassie texted Diddy after learning Kim had been found dead in her home following an emergency call made from the residence regarding what appeared to be a "cardiac arrest episode." The source says Cassie contacted Diddy in the interest of "checking up on him and expressing her condolences."

Diddy and Kim dated for 13 years. Though they hadn't been together since 2007, the two have long made their close friendship evident on social media. Posts their accounts often showed the former couple celebrating holidays and enjoying outings together with their kids, 11-year-old twins, Jessie and D'Lila, and 20-year-old Christian, as well as Kim's son, Quincy (from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure), who Diddy helped raise.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

In December, Diddy wished Kim a happy 47th birthday on Instagram, telling her, "we thank god for you," and thanking her for the "beautiful children" they share.

On Thursday, a source told People the rap mogul was understandably "devastated and shocked."

Kim's cause of death, meanwhile, remains unclear. The model and actress was just 47 and had been battling pneumonia for some time, according to reports, but there's no indication of whether that was a factor.

The coroner has "deferred" ruling on the cause of death pending further testing and "additional investigation," according to E!, which notes foul play is not suspected.

REX/Shutterstock

Confirming Kim's death on Thursday, Diddy's rep, Cindi Berger, asked that the families involved be given "privacy at this time."

As of Saturday, Nov. 17, funeral arrangements were still pending, according to WTVM, a local ABC affiliate in Kim's native Columbus, Ga.