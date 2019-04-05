Britney Spears checks into mental health facility and more ICYMI news

Seeking help

Britney Spears has checked herself into a mental health facility after becoming emotionally distraught over her father's health crisis, multiple outlets reported on April 3. According to TMZ, the pop star -- who made headlines 11 years ago when she suffered a breakdown -- checked in a week earlier and plans to stay for 30 days. Her dad, Jamie Spears, has been dealing with health problems since his colon spontaneously ruptured in late 2018. He reportedly suffered complications after his most recent surgery this spring. On the same day the news broke, Britney shared an Instagram post about the importance of "taking care of yourself mind body and spirit," which she captioned with the message, "We all need to take time for a little 'me time.'" A source told People magazine, "Britney just needed to focus on herself," adding, "Her dad being sick has taken a toll on her. He nearly died and actually had another surgery a few weeks ago. He's not doing well. They're so close and it has been a lot. There is nothing dramatic going on with her -- she just realized she needs to make sure to take time to care for herself."

