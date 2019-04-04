Gordon Ramsay and his wife have cooked up a fifth child.

On Thursday, the "Hell's Kitchen" chef announced he and Tana Ramsay welcomed a son.

"After 3 baftas and one Emmy… finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch !" Gordon captioned a series of photos of their newborn.

The couple already shares Megan, 21, twins Holly and Jack, 19, and Matilda, 17.

After Gordon's announcement, several fellow chefs and "Hell's Kitchen" alums offered their congratulations.

The Ramsays' first announced that they were expecting a fifth child on New Year's Day.

"We've got another one coming," the famed chef can be heard saying in a video. "Oh my lord!"

Oscar's birth is extra special for the couple, as Tana suffered a miscarriage in 2016.

"Hi guys, Tana and I want to thank you so much for your support over the past couple weeks," Gordon said on his Facebok page at the time. "We had a devastating weekend as Tana sadly miscarried our son at five months," he stated on his page."

Last year, in an interview with the Daily Mail, the restauranteur said his wife almost left him because of his weight, stating that he hit 250 pounds at one point.

"Tana was not impressed with the way I was," he said. "I look at the pictures and think, 'How did Tana stay around?' Because Tana has got better-looking and more gorgeous."

Gordon said that he used to eat poorly because of his job, which required him to often work late.

A vacation with David and Victoria Beckham was also eye-opening.

"I didn't have a figure," he said. "I didn't feel that good."

Finally his wife told him to shape up or she was going to leave him.

"It was painful," he said, adding that it was a "big wake-up call."