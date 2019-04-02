Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A bench warrant has been issued for Tori Spelling after she failed to appear in court for a bank lawsuit case in California.

E! News reported that Tori was required to show up to a March 29 hearing for an ongoing legal battle with City National Bank. When she didn't show up, the court issued the bench warrant, set her bail at $5,000 and scheduled a new court date for May 1.

According to her social media, Tori is currently in Tel Aviv with her best friend Jennie Garth filming a commercial.

The financial dispute with the bank has been ongoing for several years. Back in March 2017, City National Bank issued a default judgment against the couple for $188,000, saying the couple took out a $400,000 loan in 2012 and only paid back about half of it.

Then, back in May2017 the court ruled on a default judgement after the couple missed the deadline to respond to the allegations. Now, according to new court filings from March 28, Tori owes more than $260,000 as part of the judgment, including interest accrued after the judgment.

Over the years, Tori and Dean have been riddled with money issues. In 2016, it was reported that the reality stars had been slapped with a federal tax lien for $707,487.30 in unpaid taxes for 2014.

That news came just a few weeks after TMZ revealed the couple owed the state of California $259,108.23 in back taxes, also for 2014.

Tori has also been sued in the past by American Express from unpaid credit card debt.