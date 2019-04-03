Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman won't be spared prison time in any plea bargain they cut for their alleged involvement in a college admissions scandal, according to a new report.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that prosecutors in the case will recommend that prison time be attached to any deal.

"You can't have people being treated differently because they have money," an official told the website. "That's how we got to this place. Every defendant will be treated the same."

Of course, just because the prosecutors want prison time for everyone involved, that doesn't necessarily mean they'll get it — A judge will make the final call.

While both women have remained mum on the case, TMZ notes that it's "likely" that plea bargain discussions will begin soon, but no plea deal has been made thus far.

Both actresses made appearances before a federal judge in Boston on Wednesday.

Both Felicity, Lori and Lori's husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have been accused of bribing a man to help get their children into prestigious colleges — Lori and Mossimo allegedly paid the man $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California by claiming they would participate in the crew team; Felicity allegedly paid $15,000 to rig her daughter's SAT test. The three have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, which carries a maximum of five years in prison if they're convicted.

So far, 50 people have been charged in the scam, and more indictments are reportedly expected.