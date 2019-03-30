Who needs a PR team when you have Instagram options?

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

In recent weeks, the Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott rumor mill has been in overdrive. First, TMZ reported the couple's relationship was on thin ice because Kylie allegedly found inappropriate DMs and believed he was cheating on her. Last week, the two stepped out together publicly for the first time since the cheating rumors (which Travis' rep has denied), but didn't exactly look thrilled to be hanging out together.

It wasn't until Kylie got on Instagram with a few new posts on Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29, that the tide turned with regard to comments about what was going on between the two.

First, Kylie shared a photo of two sets of manicured nails, one pink and nude, one blue and nude.

"Back at it again with nail bae 💅🏼," she captioned the shot. According to People, the pink nails belong to Kylie, while the blue ones are being modeled by Kylie's friend, Heather Sanders.

Because Kylie welcomed her daughter, Stormi just one month before Heather shared the first photo of her son, fans immediately responded with questions about whether the post was a hint that Kylie is pregnant or trying to get pregnant.

She didn't confirm or deny anything -- in fact, she recently told Interview magazine she wasn't ready for another baby yet.

But a source told People last month that Kylie "wants a big family" and that she and Travis plan to start working toward that goal "sooner rather than later."

@kyliejenner / Instagram

While the fresh surge of pregnancy rumors did a nice job of putting the kibosh on split chatter, Kylie's next posts amounted to a one-two punch clarifying that she's not pregnant -- nor are she and Travis on the outs.

Both of the photos show Kylie looking slender as ever in a white, gauzy dress.

"Brb on vacation wearing my favorite new lip kit EXTRAORDINARY available now on KylieCosmetics.com 🌴," she wrote on one. Travis soon popped up in the comments, giving the pic with no shortage of flames, lightning bolts, Wonder Woman faces and tongue-out Emojis -- and helpfully implying all is well between the two.

On a second pic of the same outfit, this time in side profile, she tagged Travis on her booty, according to People.

Translation: No babies, no breakups? Seems that way for now.