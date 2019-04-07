The cutest couples of the 2019 ACM Awards
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the cutest couples of the 2019 ACM Awards, starting with Miranda Lambert and her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, who made their red carpet debut at the April 7 celebration of Nashville's finest. Now keep reading for more...
RELATED: 2019 ACM Awards red carpet
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the cutest couples of the 2019 ACM Awards, starting with Miranda Lambert and her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, who made their red carpet debut at the April 7 celebration of Nashville's finest. Now keep reading for more...
RELATED: 2019 ACM Awards red carpet