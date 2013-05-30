Hottest Ladies of Country Music

By Marisa Laudadio

Miranda Lambert may be up for the most prizes at this year's CMT Awards -- closely followed by Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood -- but that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the stunning and talented ladies leading the way in country music this year.

From newcomers Kacey Musgraves and Jana Kramer to the country crooners representing on TV (congrats on winning "Dancing With the Stars," Kellie Pickler!) -- not to mention the singing stars of ABC's "Nashville" and more -- country's femme fatales are out in force.

In honor of the CMT Award, click through to get a gander at the hottest gals in the genre ...