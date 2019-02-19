Does Miranda Lambert's new husband have a messy romantic past? Plus more news

Miranda Lambert's new man allegedly cheated on his last fiancee with the woman who just had his child

If there's any truth to a new report from Radar, Miranda Lambert's new husband, NYPD cop Brendan McLoghlin, may have wanted to keep their wedding a secret to minimize fall-out from some of his exes. According to Carol Bruno, the mother of Brendan's ex-fiancee, Jackie Bruno, Brendan "got another girl pregnant" after getting engaged to Jackie (via InTouch). Carol says that while her daughter "was in Sweden playing professional soccer, [she] got injured and came home, and the girl contacted her. She broke the news to her. .. [Brendan] tried to deny it and then begged her to stay with him. She was only going for a few months to play, he was begging her to marry him before she left, even though he knew the girl was pregnant." The girl Carol's referring to is reportedly Brendan's now-ex, Kaihla Rettinger. She had the baby in November of last year, making Brendan a first-time dad. In Page Six's account of Carol's story, the angry mom says, "He could have just broken up with her and Jackie never would have known. He lived a secret life for several months." She also claims "he hid" the alleged "secret life" very well," which might give Miranda reason to think twice about her and Brendan's plan to split time between his home in New York City and her home in Tennessee. In the meantime, at least she has all the makings for a perfect country song ...

RELATED: New celebrity couples of 2019