Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged, plus more celeb love life news for mid-January 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-January 2019, starting with one of our favorite leading men: Chris Pratt took to Instagram on Jan. 14 to announce that he and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged. "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!" he captioned a photo of himself embracing his wife-to-be as she gazes at her new engagement ring, which Jason Beverly Hills jeweler Jason Arasheben estimates is worth between $150K and $550K. According to People magazine, the A-list actor asked Katherine's parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, for permission before he popped the question: "He asked for Maria and Arnold's blessing and was very traditional about things," said a source. "Chris has been very straightforward about his intentions from the beginning," added the insider. "Over the last few months, he's been bonding with all of Katherine's siblings and it was clear to her entire family they would get married." Said a second source of the Schwarzenegger family, "They are a very tight-knit crew -- and they love that Chris is a good-hearted, family-oriented person. … From the beginning, Chris has been part of family activities and dinners at Maria's home -- he dotes on Katherine." Added the first insider, "Katherine has been very secure with Chris since they began dating. … When people asked her or her family if she and Chris had a future together, it was always a 'Yes, of course!'" Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

