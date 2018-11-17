Something tells us Katharine McPhee's going to be a good-humored bride when she ties the knot with David Foster.

In her latest social media-borne crack about the age differences between her and her soon-to-be stepdaughters -- one one whom is 14 years older than she is -- the singer tweaked a promotional pic from the 2004 comedy, "Meet the Fockers," editing in the faces of herself, David and David's five daughters beneath the tagline, "Mommy's home."

Katharine, 34, captioned the shot, "Coming this Thanksgiving day 🦃."

It's just one of many jokey comments she's made about joining her producer-beau's family, which includes his daughters, Sara, 37, Erin, 36, Amy, 45, Jordan, 32, and Allison, 48. And the Fosters were happy to play along, as usual.

"I love the part in the film when [you] formally adopt us. So emotional," Amy quipped in the comments (via People).

"@amyfosterhere I know. That was such a good note you gave the director. Really effective," Katharine joked back.

Despite David's 69 years, his daughters have made it clear they're all for his relationship with his much younger fiancee.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Speaking to People last month, Amy gushed, "We are all 100 percent supportive of his relationship with Kat. She is not only super talented but one of the most genuinely nice human beings. They're great together. Everyone in the family is really happy."

This summer, Sara Foster echoed her sister's sentiments, saying her dad is "forever young," that the "age difference means nothing" and that anyone's who's worried about it needs to "mind their own business."

David and Katharine got engaged during a trip to Europe over the summer. As Kat told a friend on Instagram after she said "yes," David popped the question "on top of this mountain in Anacapri" where it was "totally dark, only the stars." Staying true to form, she then joked that she was thankful "he didn't push me off" the cliff.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Princess Grace

Not long after the engagement, the lovebird couple took another trip to British Columbia, sharing photos that sparked a little jealousy from Erin Foster, who commented, "FEELS LIKE I COULD HAVE BEEN INVITED ON THIS BEAUTIFUL TRIP."

Again, Kat used the opportunity to get silly about her (virtual lack of) an age difference with her fiance's daughter.

"@erinfoster mommy and daddy need alone time," she told Erin.