Sarah Paulson has given a hilarious peek into her private relationship with her girlfriend, Holland Taylor … well, sort of.

On Monday, to celebrate Holland's 76th birthday, Sarah posted a photo on her Twitter of two otters cozied up and relaxing in the water.

"This was the most authentic picture of us on the internet. Happy Birthday @HollandTaylor," Sarah, 44, joked, sweetly adding, "I love you wildly and forever."

Ever since they began dating in late 2015, there has been much curiosity about the relationship, particularly given the 32-year age gap. However, the romance has been stable and loving.

"If my life choices had to be predicated based on what was expected of me from a community on either side, that's going to make me feel really straitjacketed, and I don't want to feel that," Sarah told The New York Times in 2016. "What I can say absolutely is that I am in love, and that person happens to be Holland Taylor."

Last year, the "American Horror Story" star spoke to Elle about her "unconventional" relationship, saying, "I didn't choose to fall in love with the person I fell in love with. But I think why it's interesting to people is that on paper, it's unconventional. For a person who might find themselves in a situation that they fear will be misperceived or judged, maybe they could see me living my life in a way that is authentic to me -- just trying to be as real as possible. If that inspires anybody else, that can't be a bad thing."