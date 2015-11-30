Actress Holland Taylor dropped a bombshell during a recent interview, confirming that she's in a serious relationship with a much younger woman.

The 72-year-old "Two and a Half Men" star opened up about her sexuality to WNYC.org, claiming she never felt the need to make an official statement. "I haven't come out because I am out, I live out." However, according to Holland, her current relationship is her first serious relationship with a woman.

Rumors are swirling that Holland's mystery partner is 40-year-old actress, Sarah Paulson. The "American Horror Story" star exclusively dated men until 2004, when she dated fellow actress, Cherry Jones, for 5 years. Since that point, she hasn't officially confirmed her sexuality, but told Broadway.com in 2013 that she considers her sexuality as "fluid."

Evidence of the potential pair exists on social media, where the two have been sending each other romantic messages, including a sweet snap of Sarah that Holland posted on Twitter with the caption, "When captions fail..."

They've also been photographed together numerous times at varied events, including the Critics' Choice Television Awards in Los Angeles and various theater events in New York City.

In her interview, Holland didn't confirm the name of her partner, but did confess that they are contemplating tying the knot.

"Given my generation it would not be something that would automatically occur to me. But as a symbol, as a pledge, as a plighting one's troth, it would be a wonderful thing to do."

With more than a 32 year age difference, the rumored pair seem to be getting worse at hiding their affection for one another. Until they officially confirm their couple status, we'll be glued to their social media accounts for any more potential clues!