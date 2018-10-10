Sarah Paulson knows that her relationship with 75-year-old Holland Taylor doesn't exactly fit the bill of "normal," but she also doesn't care.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

The 43-year-old "American Horror Story" star spoke to Elle about her "unconventional" relationship, saying, "I didn't choose to fall in love with the person I fell in love with. But I think why it's interesting to people is that on paper, it's unconventional. For a person who might find themselves in a situation that they fear will be misperceived or judged, maybe they could see me living my life in a way that is authentic to me—just trying to be as real as possible. If that inspires anybody else, that can't be a bad thing."

Sarah and Holland have been dating for more than three years.

Griffin Lipson/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

In the wide-ranging interview, the actress also spoke about balancing her personal and professional life.

"I don't have children; I'm not married. But I have a lot of intimate relationships—my nieces and nephews, and a wonderful circle of friends. I don't see them enough. This idea that you can have it all is another thing to be challenged," she said. "Somebody once said to me, 'You can have anything you want, but you can't have everything.' You can't be awake and asleep, or here and also at home. You have to make choices."

She adds, "But I've gotta strike while the iron's hot. Right now, people are calling. They may stop really soon. So I want to make hay while the sun shines. That's a lot of things I just did there...iron, hay. But you know, the window is open. I'm just trying to muscle it open as long as I can and get it as wide as possible."