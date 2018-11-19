Heather Locklear was placed on another psychiatric hold after suffering a mental breakdown at her Los Angeles home.

The "Melrose Place" star was admitted to the hospital on Nov. 19 after her therapist and lawyer determined that she needed help, according to TMZ.

REX/Shutterstock

It is currently unknown if any alcohol was involved.

Reports surfaced that Heather assaulted her boyfriend before the EMTs arrived, but sources told TMZ that her boyfriend has not been to the home in a few days.

Her hospitalization is the latest incident in a series of mental health and substance abuse struggles.

Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Heather was previously arrested for battery on a police officer and emergency personnel before being hospitalized from an apparent overdose in June. A few weeks later, she was admitted to a long-term facility for substance abuse and mental health treatment.

She is currently facing three charges stemming from the June incident: one misdemeanor count of interfering with a law enforcement officer and two counts of misdemeanor battery for allegedly attacking the first responders.