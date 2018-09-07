Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heather Locklear is not off the hook for her June arrest in which she allegedly attacked a cop and an EMT.

TMZ reported on Aug. 30 that the "Melrose Place" actress has officially been hit with three new charges, including one misdemeanor count of interfering with a law enforcement officer and two counts of misdemeanor battery for allegedly attacking the first responders.

On June 24, the 80s star was arrested and booked on two counts of misdemeanor battery upon an officer and emergency personnel. During that incident, Heather allegedly hit a deputy who was trying to separate her and her family members. She allegedly kicked an EMT while she was being put on a gurney, TMZ reported at the time.

The EMT that she allegedly kicked has claimed he suffered serious injuries.

Prior to the arrest, Heather was taken to the hospital in Los Angeles for a psychiatric evaluation when a family member reported that actress was having suicidal thoughts. TMZ reported that police and medical personnel showed up to the star's home on June 17 following a family member's 911 call indicating Heather was threatening to kill herself.

Days later, TMZ reported that Heather was preparing to move from the hospital's mental ward to begin a long-term stay at a facility where psychiatrists and staff doctors can better treat her serious substance abuse and mental health problems.

The actress was also arrested arrested in April for domestic violence, but she dodged a felony charge in that case.