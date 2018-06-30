Actress Heather Locklear is preparing to move from the mental ward at a Los Angeles hospital to begin a long-term stay at a facility where psychiatrists and staff doctors can better treat her serious substance abuse and mental health problems, according to TMZ.

TMZ has spoken with sources inside Locklear's family who say that a battery of tests have been performed on the 56-year-old after her latest arrest, in an effort to find a clearer diagnoses, as Heather's issues involve substance abuse and mental health equally --however it is possible that the latter is much more serious than previously known.

The source continues that the 80's TV star has been cooperating thus far, voluntarily agreeing to check into the long-term treatment center. As well as there is no plan at this time to seek a conservatorship, stating that it's very difficult under these conditions to get one in California --the courts would not approve such a move.

The TMZ source adds that there is a lot of support in Locklear's family for the seemingly troubled star, and that they are hoping she stays the course here and finishes the long-term treatment.

Per a previous TMZ breaking story, Heather was arrested back in June for battery toward a police officer, prior to being hospitalized for an apparent overdose.