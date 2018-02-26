Heather Locklear's boyfriend, Chris Heisser, was arrested just hours after the actress was also arrested.

Instagram

Chris' arrest was for driving under the influence, whereas Heather's arrest was for felony domestic violence.

According to TMZ, Chris was arrested at 12:43 AM Monday morning by the California State Highway Patrol after he was seen driving very slowly on the freeway. Officers pulled him over and conducted a field sobriety test. His blood alcohol level was reported to be .19 and .20, more than twice the legal limit.

His arrest capped off a really bad couple of hours. Less than two hours before the DUI arrest, Heather was arrested at home after a nasty fight that she and Chris were having.

TMZ reported that Heather's brother went to her home on Sunday evening and saw the actress and Chris fighting. He called 911.

The report said Chris had a "visible mark" on his person from the fight.

REX/Shutterstock

Once police officers arrived and tried to take Heather in for domestic violence, she allegedly became combative and attacked a cop. In addition to the domestic violence charge, the former "Melrose Place" star was also arrested on three counts of misdemeanor battery on an officer. After the arrest, Heather was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The couple seemed to be the picture of love last fall when Heather shared an intimate photo of them in bed.

"My favorite person on earth. 40 years later," she captioned the snap.

A few months later, she shared another image of them in bed.

Thankful for you A post shared by Heather Locklear (@heatherlocklear) on Nov 24, 2017 at 2:02pm PST

"Thankful for you," she wrote.