Heather Locklear is in crisis.

The troubled "Melrose Place" alum was arrested for the second time this year, TMZ and The Blast report, following an incident at her home just after 11 p.m. on June 24.

Wonderwall.com can confirm that Ventura County Sheriff's Office inmate records show that Heather, 56, was booked on two counts of misdemeanor battery upon an officer and emergency personnel at 2 a.m. on June 25. She's being held in California's Ventura County main jail facility on $20,000 bail and has a court hearing scheduled for the afternoon of June 26.

REX/Shutterstock

The Blast reports that a 911 call was placed Sunday evening, and though the caller hung up, the dispatcher heard a woman cursing in the background. The dispatcher also heard someone say "get the police here now," The Blast explains.

Police sources told TMZ that Heather was "heavily intoxicated" when a family member called 911. After law enforcement arrived, the "extremely agitated" actress hit a deputy who was trying to separate Heather and family members.

The Blast further reports that she struck the deputy somewhere on the officer's body. Though the deputy wasn't hurt, Heather was immediately detained.

After paramedics arrived, Heather also allegedly kicked an EMT while she was being put on a gurney, TMZ reports.

After being taken to a hospital to be checked out first, she was booked.

Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The sad incident comes the week after Heather was taken to a Los Angeles-area hospital for a psychiatric evaluation -- TMZ reported that she was placed on an involuntary hold -- after a family member called authorities to report that the actress was having suicidal thoughts. TMZ revealed that police and medical personnel showed up at her home on June 17 after she allegedly choked her mom and attacked her dad and threatened to kill herself.

In emergency dispatch audio from that incident, which was obtained by TMZ, a dispatcher claimed that a family member said Heather was "trying to hurt herself and is looking for a gun to shoot herself."

Back on Feb. 25, Heather was arrested for domestic violence and assaulting a police officer following an altercation with her boyfriend. Her booking photo from that incident is seen here.

REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported at the time that Heather's brother went to her home that evening where he saw the actress and her boyfriend fighting, so he called 911. After police arrived and tried to take Heather in for domestic violence, she allegedly became combative and attacked a cop. In addition to the DV charge, she was also arrested on three counts of misdemeanor battery on an officer. After that arrest, Heather was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

On March 12, she caught a break when the district attorney charged her with four counts of misdemeanor battery on an officer, along with with one count of resisting/obstructing an officer. She was not charged with assaulting her boyfriend, despite that being the original reason that officers were called to her home.