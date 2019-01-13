Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are letting their friends and family crash their honeymoon.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The couple headed to Bora Bora and they shared much of their experience on social media. Photos and videos show that couple playing tennis, skydiving, scoping sting rays in the water and hanging with their friends and family, many of whom joined them in French Polynesia.

"Best honeymoon/familymoon ever," the "All About That Bass" singer captioned a photo of her looking out at the crystal clear water.

Daryl captioned a similar photo, calling it the "best honeymoon/familymoon all because of my wife/love of my life."

The couple even took a page from their wedding, as they danced, albeit this time in the rain and in more casual clothing.

"Dancin in the rain after jumpin out of a plane," Daryl captioned the video.

The couple tied the knot on Dec. 22, which also happened to be the singer's 25th birthday, but Meghan shared a cache of photos from the wedding and reception to Instagram over the weekend.

"Get ready for all the wedding pics ... best birthday ever," she captioned a photo from their big day.

Among the images shared was one of Meghan putting her veil on.

"Felt like a princess," she wrote on Sunday.

She got emotional while sharing images of her and Daryl from their wedding reception, after they officially became Mr. and Mrs.

"Can't believe I found you again," she wrote, tagging her new husband. "Never letting you go."