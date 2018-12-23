Christina El Moussa, 35, and Ant Anstead, 39, gave their family and friends quite the surprise with a secret wedding at their home in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, Dec. 22.

@christinaelmoussa / Instagram

The newlywed tricksters invited 70 people over under the ruse that they'd all be going to a local Christmas boat parade, when in fact, they had an entire ceremony planned.

Unknowing guests walked into a lavish "winter wonderland" wedding scene, adorned with an alter in the couple's front yard.

The "Flip or Flop" star, who looked like a blushing bride wearing an Ines Di Santo gown, told People magazine of the theme, "We wanted it to be rustic romance."

"About last night. #magical," Christina later captioned a photo from the under-wraps wedding on Instagram.

The nuptials weren't all about Christina and Ant though. They made their brood of six children, from previous relationships, a major focus of the event.

"We wanted to make it about the kids," the "Wheeler Dealer" dad explained. "It's the six of us. We're a blended family so it was really important for them to be a part of it."

Ant and his ex-wife share daughter Amelie, 15, and son Archie, 12.

Christina and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa share daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3. They went through a quite tumultuous public divorce at the end of 2016, but Tarek is allegedly okay with Christina remarrying.

A source at Us Weekly says, "Tarek is happy for Christina. He's moved on, but still cares about her deeply."

@ant_anstead / Instagram

So, what now? Well, Christina has definite plans to drop her ex's last name for Ant's now that they've said their vows. "It has a nice ring to it, doesn't it?" she added. "Christina Anstead. We couldn't be any happier!"

The lovebirds were first romantically linked back in October 2017, and Ant was rumored to be ring shopping by June of this year.

Congratulations!