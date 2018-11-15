Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's unborn baby is one popular kid and he's only in the womb … In fact, the child already has an Instagram account and probably has more followers than you.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

After announcing to the world that they are expecting, the "Bachelor" couple set up an Instagram for their child, and the child already has more than 11,000 followers.

The first image from baby's account showed Lauren with a barely-there baby bump.

"Hey world 👋 turned 11 weeks old yesterday! I'm the size of a fig, imagine that!," the caption reads. "I have little arms, legs, and I no longer have webbed hands and feet. All my little organs are in place too. Mom is finally not feeling sick anymore, here's a pic of her."

Appropriately, the bio picture for the account is that of a sonogram. The wording adjacent to the image reads, "Hi from the womb, see you guys soon!"

On Nov. 14, the somewhat controversial couple announced on Instagram that they were expecting when Lauren shared an image of her kissing Arie while holding several sonogram images in her hand.

"Our greatest adventure begins June 2019!," she wrote.

Arie shared a similar photo to Instagram, writing, "Nothing compares, absolutely nothing compares to the moment you find out you're going to be a dad! We cried, we laughed and it really was such a special moment for us, we're so freakin' happy!"

In an interview with Us Weekly, Lauren said she "kind of had a feeling" she might be pregnant, so she had a friend bring a pregnancy test over to her house.

"Arie came out with the test in his hand and tears in his eyes," she recalled. "He was like, 'You're pregnant!'"

Lauren then took six more tests to make sure.

"They were all positive," Arie said. "We weren't trying, but we are so excited. It's going to be a whole new chapter in our lives."