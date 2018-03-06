How Beyonce & JAY-Z's Oscars afterparty stacked up against Madonna's, plus more news

JAY-Z and Beyonce's Oscars afterparty vs. Madonna and Guy Oseary's: Who wins?

JAY-Z and Beyonce threw their first Oscars afterparty this year in the garage of the Chateau Marmont hotel on the Sunset Strip. It was so exclusive that "close friends with Jay... didn't even know if they were invited," an insider told Page Six. "They wanted to mind-f--- everyone and keep everything mysterious and exclusive." Only about 200 guests made it inside the casino-themed space, adds Page Six, where stars including Daniel Kaluuya, Drake, Rihanna, Danai Gurira, Jamie Foxx and Stevie Wonder let loose because, said another source, "they knew they were not under the microscope of prying eyes." Though it was a great and incredibly private and exclusive soiree -- and one Bey and Jay plan to make an annual tradition, the New York Post's gossip column reported -- it seems it still was no match for Madonna and manager Guy Oseary's annual Oscars after-afterparty, which for years has been the toughest (and best) ticket in town. Page Six reports that the Material Girl wore a leather dominatrix outfit that matched servers' ensembles and danced with Oscar winner Sam Rockwell and nominee Margot Robbie. Cardi B performed at the private party, which was still going on at 5 a.m. Monday morning! Guests included Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Amy Adams, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Greta Gerwig.

