Rapper Rick Ross was hospitalized following an emergency call after suffering a medical issue on Thursday near his home in Miami.

However, early reports that he was "on life support" are being countered by his family and some of his friends.

According to rapper and close friend Fat Trel, via BET, the "Hold Me Back" singer is in a hospital but is doing "good" and "is not on life support."

Online social media and digital marketing strategist, Karen Civil, who also helped BET to discredit a 2013 TMZ story that Lil Wayne was close to passing away, supported Trel's comments, tweeting out Friday that Ross "was never on life support."

TMZ reported that police received a 911 call at 3:30a.m. on Thursday that the star was unresponsive and "slobbing [sic] at the mouth."

People magazine reported that Davie Police officers came in after reports that the hip hop star became "combative" with the paramedics.

TMZ added that Ross was being treated in the cardiac unit, and, in a 2011 story, he went to hospital after two seizures on two separate flights, which were attributed to lack of sleep, prompting him to live a healthier lifestyle.

Right now, hopes and prayers are with the rap star and friends and fellow hip hop icons are tweeting out messages like this one from fellow rapper Snoop Dogg: "prayers up for my guy Rick Ross 🙏🏿 hope you pull thru my brotha"