What's buzzing at the 2018 Oscars

The Oscars have returned to the scene of the crime. Last year's Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood ended in shock (hey, "Moonlight!"). Of course, this year, everyone's hoping for a smoother landing, so to speak. So what was the talk of the 2018 Oscars anyway? How hard did host Jimmy Kimmel go on the president (and frenemy Matt Damon)? How prevalent was the Time's Up movement? From red carpet news and trends to the most memorable, thrilling and uncomfortable moments on stage and off, Wonderwall.com is recapping all the buzz from the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, starting with one of the night's big surprises... About two hours into the Oscars, Jimmy felt that Hollywood had done enough patting itself on the back, so he wanted to thank the movie-going public... literally. Jimmy rounded up a group of A-listers to go a few doors down to surprise an audience watching "A Wrinkle In Time." As the group sat in a Hollywood Boulevard theater watching the movie, they were suddenly joined by Jimmy, Mark Hamill, Emily Blunt, Gal Gadot, Ansel Elgort, Armie Hammer, Lupita Nyong'o, Margot Robbie, Guillermo del Toro and others. The stars came bearing gifts that included baskets of candy, a huge submarine sandwich and hot dog cannons. "There is a strong aroma of marijuana in this room," Jimmy said as they walked in. He then showed the theatergoers a live shot of the Oscars audience watching them. While the surprised moviegoers were going nuts, Jimmy let one guy introduce presenters Maya Rudolph and Tiffany Haddish. Hell of a surprise. And now you've had your "Ellen selfie moment" of this year's show!

RELATED: Stars on the red carpet at the 2018 Oscars