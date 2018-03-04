The show must go on for "Call Me By Your Name" star Armie Hammer who, due to an illness, is getting ready for the big night with chicken soup and medical care.

Hammer, 31, shared a photo of himself on a couch with a woman in gloves and medical scrubs administering an IV drip to him, captioning, "Oscar prep has taken a strange turn.... thank you @elizabethchambers for taking such good care of me."

The bout of illness kept him from going to Saturday's 2018 Independent Spirit Awards, instead posting a photo of himself laid out in bed with soup and crackers on his chest.

He captioned a shot of it with, "I may be too sick to be at the Indie Spirit Awards, but thanks to @elizabethchambers I am toasting you guys with pedialyte and chicken soup! Go get em guys!"

The actor did make a tiny showing at the Spirit Awards via FaceTime when costar Timothée Chalamet, who had called up the star, flashed his phone to the camera during Nick Kroll and John Mulaney's opening monologue.

"Unfortunately, Armie Hammer can't be here today, which is probably better because we'd all be staring at him since he's such a [sic] hunk," joked Kroll, adding, "Armie Hammer is so handsome he makes Jon Hamm look like his name should be Tony Bologna."

Let the primping continue... #leajourno A post shared by Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) on Mar 1, 2018 at 1:34pm PST

"The Lone Ranger" star has been quite busy on social media as well as keeping it fun at what can be a stressful time of year. He's shared his Oscar prep with things like a haircut, facial and even a video of a therapist rubbing his chest with some tool.

He captions the video with "pain is beauty," as a hand rubs heavily over his bare chest, where he casually says as the camera pans down to his face, "Oscar prep." (This is apparently a treatment to help ease tightness and make the blood run a little smoother).

His latest post is that of a table littered with preparation tools that's captioned with "#effortlessbeauty #1/8ofthisisforme" --so it seems that things are picking up and he'll most likely be ready to attend the 90th Oscars tonight at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland Center in Hollywood!