NBA superstar Kobe Bryant is an Oscar winner.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The former Lakers player won the award for Best Animated Short Film at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday for his film, "Dear Basketball."

"I mean, as basketball players, we're really supposed to shut up and dribble. I'm glad we do a little bit more than that," Kobe said while accepting the Oscar on March 4.

The Black Mamba made sure to thank his wife, Vanessa Bryant, and his three daughters, Natalia Bryant, 15, Gianna Bryant, 11, and Bianka Bryant, 1.

Kevin Mazu / WireImage

The 2017 animated film was written by Kobe, directed by Glen Keane and distributed online through go90.

Many fans were happy for the the 39-year-old basketball phenom, but some criticized the win on Twitter in light of the Time's Up movement.

Kobe was arrested in 2003 after being accused of rape and sexual assault but never faced charges after the accuser refused to testify at the trial.

"Dear Basketball" is Kobe's first Oscar win.