Margot Robbie, Lupita Nyong'o and more celebrities surprised moviegoers watching an early preview of "A Wrinkle in Time" during the Oscars on Sunday.

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel took the A-listers from the Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to a screening next door to thank audiences for supporting their favorite films on March 4.

Margot and Lupita were joined by Emily Blunt, Gal Gadot, Mark Hamill, Armie Hammer, Ansel Elgort, Guillermo del Toro and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The screening was interrupted as the Oscars broadcast flashed on the screen and stars began handing out snacks, candy and gift bags to the audience, even shooting hot dogs from a cannon.

One moviegoer was even invited by Jimmy to introduce the next presenters at the award show, Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph.

Gal warmly told the audience that "This is so much better than the Oscars!"