2018 Oscars: The hottest couples of the Academy Awards
The hottest couples to step onto the 90th Annual Academy Awards red carpet had our hearts racing. Keep clicking to check out all the stunning pairs, starting with Salma Hayek, who looked gorgeous in a lavender Gucci gown, and her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, who was dapper in a navy tux.
The hottest couples to step onto the 90th Annual Academy Awards red carpet had our hearts racing. Keep clicking to check out all the stunning pairs, starting with Salma Hayek, who looked gorgeous in a lavender Gucci gown, and her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, who was dapper in a navy tux.