Actress Sarah Hyland is getting better and has returned home from the hospital after a recent health scare.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The "Modern Family" star, 27, gave a bit of a fright to fans on Thursday night after posting to her Instagram Stories a selfie of her with a swollen face while in a hospital room. The star said that she was admitted on Monday and was "torn from work against my will," however did not reveal what was wrong. Back in 2012, Hyland did reveal that she had undergone a kidney transplant after battling kidney dysplasia. While in 2017, she explained how her face is swollen from the medication known as Prednisone.

"Sarah had a scare and was hospitalized," a source told People magazine on Saturday. "It was scary but thankfully she is better and is home."

Todd Williamson / / January Images/REX/Shutterstock

Of course Hyland is missing her boyfriend Wells Adams of "Bachelorette" fame, who recently went to Mexico to film season five of "Bachelor in Paradise." Hyland and Adams went public with their relationship last year.

Adams wrote on Instagram Stories early on Saturday "I miss this one a lot...coming home soon baby!" with a photo of him with Hyland.

Keeping up the social media communications, Hyland also posted to him on her feed, writing "Man, I miss my baby." The banter between the two continued on Thursday, with Hyland responding to a joke from Adams.

The source added to People that Adams and Hyland's friends and family are there to support her and that she is "looking forward to getting back to work next week."