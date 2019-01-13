Richard Madden and girlfriend Ellie Bamber have split after 18 months together.

News of the split comes just days after the actor took home a Golden Globe for his work on "The Bodyguard." Many observers noticed that Richard attended the show without Ellie.

Britain's The Sun, who first reported the split, said Richard, 32, and Ellie, 21, simply no longer saw eye to eye.

"They're both absolutely gutted but it was a decision made for the best. They were arguing almost daily towards the end and, despite considering couples' therapy, it became evident there were far too many issues that could not be fixed," a source told The Sun. "Richard is the toast of Hollywood at the moment, and understandably wants to let his hair down."

The source added that Ellie isn't looking to hobnob.

"Ellie is a bit quieter, and wants to focus purely on her work," the source said. "It felt like their day-to-day lives were increasingly becoming worlds apart."

The Mirror indicated that she's the one who ultimately pulled the plug.

In the early days of their relationship, they was inseparable. His career, though, has changed that.

"Being away [filming] puts a strain on family and friends," he told Red magazine.

Like Richard, Ellie has seen a rise in stardom after starring in "Nocturnal Animals" and "The Nutcracker And The Four Realms." Richard, though, has a stratospheric increase in popularity, thanks in part to his Globe win for Best Actor in a Television Drama. There are also reports that he is in the running to be the next James Bond.

"It's really flattering to be in the conversation," he told KTLA. "People just make up lots of things, but it's very lovely to be in the conversation. It's very flattering."