Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are married, plus more celeb love life news for early December 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early December 2018, starting with our favorite newlyweds: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in front of 225 guests in a Christian ceremony officiated by the groom's father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, on Dec. 1, just four months after they got engaged following a whirlwind courtship of just a few months. The following day, the duo married for a second time in a traditional Hindu ceremony. The bride (decked out in a gown with a 75-foot veil) and groom, as well as their families and members of the bridal party, donned Ralph Lauren for the Western nuptials, which followed a week of pre-wedding events including a Puja ceremony, a welcome dinner, a co-ed Hindu Mehendi ceremony (during which Priyanka's hands and feet were decorated with henna tattoos) and a Sangeet (during which family and friends performed elaborate song and dance routines). Following the Hindu wedding ceremony, the newlyweds jetted off to New Delhi, where they hosted a reception for dignitaries including Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, at the Taj Palace Hotel. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

