Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra kick off pre-wedding festivities, plus more celeb love life news for late November 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late November 2018, starting with one of our favorite soon-to-be-married duos: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra kicked their pre-wedding festivities into gear on Nov. 26. After spending Thanksgiving with the actress's family in Delhi, India, the pair gathered with more friends and family -- including Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée, Sophie Turner -- for dinner in Mumbai (pictured), where the "Quantico" star has a home. Two days later, they participated in a traditional Puja ceremony (a prayer service) at Priyanka's parents' home. The duo will reportedly tie the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on Dec. 2. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

