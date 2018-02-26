Alicia Silverstone and her husband of 13 years, Christopher Jarecki, have separated.

WENN

The former couple shares a son together, 6-year-old Bear Blue Jarecki.

"They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent," the "Clueless" star's rep told E! News.

Alicia and Christopher have been together for two decades, but they tied the knot in 2005 in Lake Tahoe, California.

It's not known how long the two have been separated, but Christopher, a punk rock singer, last appeared on Alicia's social media last summer. Alicia and Christopher were always quite private about their personal life.

💪 #yogagram A post shared by Alicia Silverstone (@aliciasilverstone) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

Based on her Instagram, Alicia is in Hawaii with their son.

"Bear and I on our Hawaiian adventure. My sweet sweet love," she captioned a photo of her and her little man on Feb. 25.