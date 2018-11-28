Are Nikki Bella and John Cena back on?

Seven months after calling off their wedding and breaking up -- only to try again then split for good in July -- the "Total Bellas" star shared a romantic Instagram photo of herself and John together in a hot tub, sparking speculation that she and the wrestler-actor were giving things another go.

Suzanne Cordeiro/REX/Shutterstock

The photo -- which appears as the fifth picture in a slideshow of 10 snapshots that Nikki posted over the Thanksgiving holiday (seen here and below) -- shows a shirtless John from behind with with his arm around Nikki in a hot tub attached to a pool as they both gaze at a beautiful sunset.

Nikki captioned the photo slideshow with a note of gratitude. "Happy Thanksgiving! I'm so thankful for so many wonderful things in my life as well as so many incredible people in my life. So thankful for my family and best friends, always there when I need them," she wrote, going on to list several people by description or name, including her twin sister, Brie Bella. Nikki does not name John, though it's clear she's talking about him as she wrote, "to all the sunsets I have enjoyed, all the lessons I have learned, to the good and bad days."

Though many fans' comments revealed they'd interpreted Nikki's photo with John to mean the two might have reconciled, sources close to Nikki tell TMZ that they former couple have not gotten back together. "The WWE superstars are still very much single... We're told Nikki was simply reminiscing over the past year and thinking back on what she was thankful for -- she posted several pics of other people in her life -- and John was a part of that," TMZ explains. "Haters will say she was trolling ... but we're told it was just some Thanksgiving reflection."

So who did Nikki shout-out to in her post? Here's her list: "The women I share the WWE ring with, such an amazing group of hard working, passionate women that together started an Evolution, my Total Bellas and Total Divas production team, crew and glam squad, they all work so hard all year long and do it all away from their families, love you all!

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

"All the amazing people I work with at WWE, so many of them inspire me, teach me and help me grow in business, to all the sunsets I have enjoyed, all the lessons I have learned, to the good and bad days, to my life coach and the people around her that give me strength and smiles to take on the unknown, to the people that invest so much time and faith into my sister and I, to my Belle Radici partners for making myself and Brie's dreams come true in the wine industry...

"To my Birdiebee team for working so incredibly hard around the clock and bringing mine and Brie's vision to life, to the Bella Army for their love and support, it's unlike any other fandom out there, to all the brave men and women in our military, to our firefighters and policemen and women as well. I'm so beyond thankful for each and everyone of you!"