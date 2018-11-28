A Paris wedding for Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx? Plus, more news

Engagement rumors hit Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx

Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx planning to take a trip down the aisle? While we take most news from Radar with a grain of the saltiest salt we can find, it's hard to know what's next for the intensely secretive couple, so let's go with it for a moment, shall we? An unnamed source claims the pair are planning to tie the knot in Paris because that's "where they decided to go public with their romance after years of sneaking around,." The insider says "Jamie's been a handful ever since they started secretly dating in 2013 — but Katie's convinced him to settle down, and they're ready to make it official," adding that Katie also wants Jamie to adopt her daughter, Suri Cruise, now that the rumored, Scientology-imposed five year wait time for Katie to go public with a new romance has passed. "She's desperate for a winter wedding in the City of Light," the source reportedly says. Since the website also claims Katie and Jamie are already living together in New York City, the Paris ceremony would even provide a built-in honeymoon, of sorts. Unfortunately for those of you who may have already booked your flights France, Gossip Cop points out Radar's info came via the National Enquirer -- and some of it was from a previous story. The website also checked in with reps for both Jamie and Katie, both of whom have denied there's any truth to the story.

