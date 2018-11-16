Jamie Foxx designed a custom fragrance for Katie Holmes, plus more news

Jamie Foxx designed a custom fragrance for Katie Holmes

The maneuvers Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx undertake in order to keep their rumored relationship under wraps often seem less than romantic, to say the least. (After five years, doesn't the whole entering and exiting a restaurant separately-thing get old?) But as the CEO of the design-your-own fragrance company, Scenterprises, recently revealed to the New York Post, Jamie's got plenty of game in the woo-ing department. "Jamie came in on his own to actually create a fragrance for Katie," said the company's exec, Sue Phillips, who works with clients to develop personalized scents. She went on to say Katie loved her fragrance so much she set up a meeting with Sue to return the favor and create a cologne for Jamie. Sue says that during their consultation about Jamie's fragrance, they decided to make a second one for Katie's daughter, Suri.

