Nelly has settled with a woman who claimed the rapper raped her on his tour bus.

TMZ reported on Sept. 27 that both Nelly and the woman agreed to dismiss their cases and no money changed hands.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Last October, a woman named Monique Greene claims she met Nelly at a Seattle nightclub where he performed. After the show, she said she hung out with the rapper and his entourage when he invited her to his tour bus, which was parked in a Walmart parking lot. Once onboard, she and Nelly went to the back to the bus, where she claims he made her watch him perform sexual acts on himself. She then says she had sex with him against her will, all without wearing protection.

She also alleged that Nelly kicked her out of the bus afterward and threw a $100 bill at her, TMZ said at the time.

Nelly was eventually arrested, but released.

Jeff Halstead / ZUMA / Splash

Prosecutors quickly dropped the criminal case against Nelly because Monique refused to testify. She then filed a lawsuit for sexual assault and defamation. Nelly then countersued, claiming the sex was consensual and she defamed him.

Nelly's team claimed that whole thing was a shakedown from the get go.

"It comes as no surprise that Ms. Green filed a lawsuit against Nelly seeking money after we announced our intention to hold her accountable," Nelly's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, told TMZ last December. "We always believed her accusation was motivated by greed."