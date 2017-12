The woman who claimed Nelly raped her in Seattle earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the rapper for sexual assault and defamation.

The lawsuit comes after prosecutors already dropped the criminal case against Nelly because the woman, Monique Greene, refused to testify. According to her new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Monique said she couldn't "stand up against a celebrity and that the criminal system would fail her."

Eugene Powers/WENN.com

Nelly's team has vigorously maintained that he is innocent and that this is nothing more than a shakedown for money and notoriety.

In her new paperwork, Monique claims she met Nelly on Oct. 6 at a Seattle nightclub where he performed. After the show, she hung out with the rapper and his entourage when he invited her to his tour bus, which was parked in a Walmart parking lot. Once onboard, she and Nelly went to the back to the bus, where she claims he made her watch him perform sexual acts on himself. She then says she had sex with him against her will, all without wearing protection.

She also said that Nelly kicked her out of the bus afterward and threw a $100 bill at her, TMZ says.

Jeff Halstead / ZUMA / Splash

In her court filing, she says Nelly taunted her while she called 911 and an Uber. After speaking to police, she says that she taken to a medical center and completed a rape kit.

Nelly was arrested, but released. He has said that he intends to countersue Monique for defamation.

After the new lawsuit was filed, Nelly's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, told TMZ, "It comes as no surprise that Ms. Green filed a lawsuit against Nelly seeking money after we announced our intention to hold her accountable. We always believed her accusation was motivated by greed."